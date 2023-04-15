Gov’t squander and empty promises

Dear Editor,

It is very unfortunate to see our government squandering money that’s supposed to be making Guyanese lives better, but instead, selectively gives pennies to the few that they’ve successfully reduced to garbage collectors/drain cleaners. The government could have installed garbage bins all around instead of giving those littering more confidence who may be under the impression that people are being paid to walk the road and pick up litter. It’s my opinion that this gesture is not about assisting, but to simply reduce those persons to garbage collectors because people need money and are forced to accept what government gives. The government has no better plan for them. As you go around you see a number of women dressed as if they are going on a picnic, picking up garbage. Some, you could sense, feel quite insulted for doing this kind of work, but because of the embarrassing position this oil rich country has found itself in, they have no other choice.

Editor, as the government finds other avenues to squander our money, between themselves and friends, there is nothing tangible to convince me that Guyanese cannot afford a better life. All the contracts that they boldly execute, most of those that are completed are starting to experience faults or are bound to. Most of our monies that they choose to spend to their liking would have to be used to remedy these faults. Meanwhile, many contractors are collecting monies, not doing the work or are delaying while adding additional expenses. But yet they go around making a mockery of the citizens, making promises with glorious plans, though nothing materializes.

Finally Editor, government knows that jobs are extremely hard to find and lots of people lack skills, so they create opportunities for those interested to further their knowledge. Quite a few I’ve enquired about with the intent of sharing to others. I contacted the Minister of Labour in regards to one in Region 3, and was provided with a name and telephone to contact which I did and arranged a meeting along with my friend and me. We heard of various plans, but what the government is telling citizens and what is happening are totally different. Certain courses are not available in this region, the courses we signed up for are available for both regions 3 and 4. Reluctantly, I left my number after being promised that I will be contacted when the courses were supposed to start. Over one month has passed and I’m still awaiting a call.

What I’ve discovered is that when government goes about the place, they quickly open their mouths and say things they know people want to hear, but after, they walk away satisfied that they’ve gotten the confidence of the people with empty promises.

Sincerely,

Sahadeo Bates