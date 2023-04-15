Golden Jaguars paired with Grenada

The Golden Jaguars’ path to their second appearance in the Concacaf Gold Cup has been confirmed, as they were paired against Grenada following the official 2023 Preliminary Round draw yesterday.
The Guyanese will face off with the Grenadians on June 16th/17th at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida in the first round. If successful, Guyana will advance to the final section and battle the eventual winner of the Trinidad and Tobago and Guadeloupe encounter for a berth in the competition.