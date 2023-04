DDL Group registers after-tax profit of $5.32b for 2022 -up by 11%

The Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) Group recorded an after-tax profit of $5.32b for 2022, $532m over the previous year or 11 percent higher.

According to the DDL annual report, profit before tax for 2022 was also 11% above the figure in the previous year.

According to the report of the Chairman, Komal Samaroo, Group turnover for the year was $31.4b compared to $27.6b in 2021, a rise of 14%.