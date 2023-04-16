Land surfaces as major issue in Cabinet outreach to Ann’s Grove

As in other outreaches by Cabinet teams, land matters took centre stage at Ann’s Grove on the East Coast yesterday and co-operative societies were heavily blamed for the problems that have persisted for many years.

It was explained that Guyana like many other former slave colonies still has land issues dating back decades.

This is in part due to the fact that lands were bought, especially on the coast lands of British Guiana by freed slaves. Those lands were then deemed as communal land and tracing what has become of them over long periods has become a problem because of poor or non-existent cadastral and other records.