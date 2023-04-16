The role of happenstance in the arrival of Guyana as the Americas newest Petrostate

Introduction
Today’s column reports on the third concept that frames my representation of Guyana as a Petrostate, that is the role of happenstance in the nation’s world-class petroleum finds. Back in January 16 2022, I opted to provide “a general thesis or formularization that offered a satisfactory explanation or reasoned construct, which fairly expresses the ruling or governing dynamic that most fittingly captures the clearly unprecedented historical emergence of Guyana’s world-class petroleum finds/discoveries; starting with ExxonMobil’s announcement in May 2015 and presently projected to last, comfortably, up to the end of Guyana’s first decade of oil and gas production [2025/26]. Despite start-up setbacks, there has been a steadily emerging consensus, backed by finds/discoveries that on its present trajectory, Guyana’s daily rate of crude oil production, DROP, will reach over one million barrels of oil equivalent per day; that is, 1mlnboe/d.