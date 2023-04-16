Guyana and the Wider World

The role of happenstance in the arrival of Guyana as the Americas newest Petrostate

By

Introduction

Today’s column reports on the third concept that frames my representation of Guyana as a Petrostate, that is the role of happenstance in the nation’s world-class petroleum finds. Back in January 16 2022, I opted to provide “a general  thesis or formularization that offered a satisfactory explanation or reasoned construct, which fairly expresses the ruling or governing dynamic that most fittingly captures the clearly unprecedented historical emergence of Guyana’s world-class petroleum finds/discoveries; starting with ExxonMobil’s announcement in May 2015 and presently projected to last, comfortably, up to the end of Guyana’s first decade of oil and gas production [2025/26]. Despite start-up setbacks, there has been a steadily emerging consensus, backed by finds/discoveries that on its present trajectory, Guyana’s daily rate of crude oil production, DROP, will reach over one million barrels of oil equivalent per day; that is, 1mlnboe/d.

