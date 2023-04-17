Heat too hot for Bucks in Game 1

Jimmy Butler had 35 points and 11 assists and the visiting Miami Heat defeated the Milwaukee Bucks — who played most of the game without Giannis Antetokounmpo — 130-117 in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference first-round playoff series yesterday.
Bam Adebayo scored 22 points for the eighth-seeded Heat, who were playing less than 48 hours after qualifying by beating Chicago in a play-in elimination game. Kevin Love had 18, Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent added 15 apiece and Tyler Herro scored 12 before being sidelined for good in the second quarter because of a broken right hand.