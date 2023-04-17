Sports

Heat too hot for Bucks in Game 1

——-amid injuries to Antetokounmpo, Herro

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) shoots the ball against Milwaukee Bucks forward Jae Crowder (99) in the first half during game one of the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum yesterday. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports
Jimmy Butler had 35 points and 11 assists and the visiting Miami Heat defeated the Milwaukee Bucks — who played most of the game without Giannis Antetokounmpo — 130-117 in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference first-round playoff series yesterday.

Bam Adebayo scored 22 points for the eighth-seeded Heat, who were playing less than 48 hours after qualifying by beating Chicago in a play-in elimination game. Kevin Love had 18, Caleb Martin and Gabe Vincent added 15 apiece and Tyler Herro scored 12 before being sidelined for good in the second quarter because of a broken right hand.

