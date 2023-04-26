Jimmy Butler erupts for 56 as Heat rally past Bucks

Jimmy Butler set a franchise playoff record with 56 points and the Miami Heat recovered from a 15-point deficit to notch a 119-114 victory over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks on Monday to take a 3-1 lead in a first-round Eastern Conference playoff series.
Butler shot 19 of 28 for the eighth-seeded Heat, who seized control of the best-of-seven series. Butler broke the previous scoring mark set by LeBron James, who posted 49 points in a playoff game against the Brooklyn Nets on May 12, 2014. Butler also set a personal career high, regular season and postseason.