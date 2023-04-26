LeBron James’ 22-20 night leads Lakers over Grizzlies in OT

LeBron James scored 22 points, including a layup to force overtime and another late in the extra period, as the Los Angeles Lakers earned a 117-111 victory over the visiting Memphis Grizzlies on Monday to build a commanding 3-1 lead in a first-round Western Conference playoff series.

James added a career-high 20 rebounds while Austin Reaves scored 23 points for the seventh-seeded Lakers, who have their first chance to eliminate the Grizzlies in Game 5 on Wednesday at Memphis.

The last Laker to put up 20-plus points and 20-plus rebounds in a playoff game was Shaquille O’Neal in 2004.