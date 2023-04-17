Lakers push past Grizzlies in Game 1 after Ja Morant’s late exit

Rui Hachimura came off the bench to score a team-high 29 points, LeBron James and Anthony Davis both posted double-doubles and the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers scored a Game 1 road win over the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies 128-112 yesterday. In his sixth career playoff game, the 25-year-old Hachimura erupted for a playoff career high in scoring by shooting 11 of 14 from the field, including 5 of 6 from beyond the 3-point arc. All five of his made 3-point attempts came in the second half to spark Los Angeles to a 1-0 series lead.