Lakers push past Grizzlies in Game 1 after Ja Morant’s late exit

Los Angeles Lakers’ Rui Hachimura not only torched the Memphis Grizzlies with five three pointers but he also posterised Jaren Jackson Jr., with this thunderous dunk. (Photo Reuters
Rui Hachimura came off the bench to score a team-high 29 points, LeBron James and Anthony Davis both posted double-doubles and the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers scored a Game 1 road win over the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies 128-112 yesterday. In his sixth career playoff game, the 25-year-old Hachimura erupted for a playoff career high in scoring by shooting 11 of 14 from the field, including 5 of 6 from beyond the 3-point arc. All five of his made 3-point attempts came in the second half to spark Los Angeles to a 1-0 series lead.

