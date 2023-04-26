Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club congratulates Anderson on ton

Following his debut century against Team Headley in the opening match of the Cricket West Indies’ Tri-Series, the Rose Hall Town, Youth and Sports Club has sent out a congratulatory message to Kevon Anderson.
“The President and members of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club would like to specially congratulate our member Kelvon Anderson on scoring his maiden first division century – 153 versus the Headley XI in the Cricket West Indies Headley/Weekes cricket series,” the release from the Rose Hall Town, Youth and Sports Club stated.