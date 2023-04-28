Jimmy Butler puts up 42 as Heat KO top-seeded Bucks

Jimmy Butler scored 42 points as the visiting Miami Heat advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals with a 128-126 overtime victory over the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 on Wednesday.
Butler followed up his franchise-playoff-record, 56-point performance in Game 4 by making 17 of 33 shots from the floor in Game 5. He helped the eighth-seeded Heat overcome a 16-point, fourth-quarter deficit by scoring 12 straight points for his team during one stretch before converting an alley-oop in the final second to force overtime.