Hetmyer gets his revenge

MUMBAI, India, CMC – A blistering, unbeaten half-century from embattled West Indies left-hander Shimron Hetmyer enabled table leaders Rajasthan Royals to pull off a stunning chase against Gujarat Titans and a three-wicket win in the Indian Premier League yesterday.

Hetmyer slammed two fours and five sixes in 56 not out off 26 balls, and Sanju Samson cracked 60 off 32 balls, and the Royals successfully chased 178 to win with four balls remaining in their contest at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the city of Ahmedabad.

“I just really wanted to win against these guys because they beat us three times last year, so it was a bit of revenge really,” Hetmyer said in a post-play interview.

The pair dominated a Titans attack that included West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph, whose three wicket-less overs were the most expensive, and put on 59 for the fifth wicket to set up the Royals for their fourth win in five matches this season, after they slipped to 55 for four.

“I just practice it really,” Hetmyer said on batting under pressure. “It helps to practice with that mindset that you’re a couple of wickets down, and you need 100 runs with eight overs left. You just try to programme your mind that way, and so far, it’s working.” Royals got off to a shaky start when they lost Yashasvi Jaiswal caught at slip off Hardik Pandya in the second over, and Mohammad Shami bowled England T20 International captain Jos Buttler for a duck, essayin in the third over.

The wickets of Devdutt Padikkal for 26 and Riyan Parag for five in the span of 13 balls either side of reaching the 50 mark, further hobbled the Royals, and they were wobbling on 55 for four in the 11th over.

Hetmyer came to the crease and put the Royals on course for victory with Samson, who struck World No. 1 T20 bowler Rashid Khan of Afghanistan for four sixes, including three consecutive maximums in a single over.

Hetmyer had the pleasure of swinging a delivery from Joseph over deep backward square leg for a six and then for a four over mid-wicket.

Samson brought up his 50 off 29 balls and then went after Noor Ahmad, hammering him for a six and a four, but it was the debutant and Impact Player who had the last laugh, and got the Royals batsman caught at long off next ball with 64 needed from the final 30 balls.

Hetmyer kept the runs flowing and reached his 50 from 25 balls before he came out on top when Ahmad was entrusted with final over with seven needed off the final over, and he took two off the first ball and then smacked the next delivery for six over deep mid-wicket.

“I was pretty happy to be honest to be facing [a spinner for the final over],” Hetmyer said. “I was just focussed on getting a double off the first ball and then see what happens after that.” Earlier, South Africa international David Miller led the way with 46 and India international opener Shubman Gill supported with 45, and Titans reached 177 for seven from their 20 overs.

In an earlier match, out-of-favour West Indies pair of all-rounder Andre Russell and off-spinner Sunil Narine failed to fire, and Mumbai Indians overcame a stroke-filled 104 from their teammate Venkatesh Iyer to beat Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets at Wankhede Stadium.

Iyer struck six fours and nine sixes from 82 balls, and KKR reached 185 for six, with Russell not out on 21 and Narine not out two at the end.

Russell conceded 17 from one wicket-less over, and Narine 41 from three wicket-less overs, and MI rode 58 from Ishan Kishan to reach their target with 14 balls remaining.