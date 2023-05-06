Titans consolidate top spot with win over Royals

JAIPUR, CMC – West Indies left-handed batsman Shimron Hetmyer again failed to catch afire and was part of a Rajasthan Royals batting slump that set the foundation for a nine-wicket win for leaders Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League yesterday.

Hetmyer, batting at seven, made only seven, and Royals were bowled out for a modest 118 in 17.5 overs after chose to bat in the contest at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Titans had little trouble successfully chasing the target after India international Wriddhiman Saha anchored their batting with a top score of 41 off 34 balls and shared an opening stand of 71 with Shubman Gill and 48 unbroken for the second wicket with his captain Hardik Pandya.

Gill made 36 before he was stumped off India international leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the 10th over, and Pandya was not out 39 that included three sixes and a four off Australia international leg-spinner Adam Zampa, and the Titans won with 37 balls remaining.

The result fortified the Titans in the top spot in standings with seven wins from 10 matches for 14 points, and left Royals stuck in fourth with five wins from 10 matches for 10 points.

Earlier, ace Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan sparked the Royals batting slide with three for 14 from his allotted four overs, and compatriot Noor Ahmad supported with two for 25 from three overs.

Royals captain Sanju Samson led his side’s batting with 30, but no one else reached 20, after they reached 47 for one in the final over of the Power Play.