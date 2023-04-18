Man charged with dangerous driving in Botanical Gardens

Christopher Ramsukhu, 23, of Lot 2 Haley Street, Wortmanville, Georgetown, was yesterday released on $100,000 bail after he was charged with causing harm by dangerous driving.

He appeared before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus, at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court where the charge was laid against him.

It is alleged that Ramsukhu, on April 11th, 2023, while at the Botanical Gardens, Georgetown, drove a motor car in a dangerous manner to the public, causing bodily harm to Vishaul Singh. He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was granted bail in the sum of $100,000. Ramsukhu is to return to court for his next hearing on May 15th, 2023.