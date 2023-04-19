Contest for Youth Environmental Speaker set

In the interest of preserving and protecting the planet, a local non-governmental organisation (NGO) is hosting a competition to discover a young vibrant speaker and public advocate for its environmental platform.

Recover Guyana is a NGO registered in March 2022 that is geared towards helping vulnerable communities and families with children, to build by providing a window of opportunities in the most sustainable manner. Its focus is to help balance economic, environmental, and social needs, allowing prosperity for current and future generations, especially in remote communities in Guyana.

In a release yesterday, the NGO, Recover Guyana announced its search for Guyana’s next top youth environment speaker which will be done in collaboration with the Ministry of Education’s Project SHOUT which is a national secondary school environmental speech competition.