Komal Singh is new Chairman of private sector -Ram challenging validity of election

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) yesterday held its 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown and Komal Singh was elected as the new Chairman.

A release from the PSC said that as is customary, the business section of the AGM saw the council electing the Executive Members of the body who will serve for the period 2023-2024.

The Commission announced the election of Singh as Chairman, the re-election of Ryan Alexander as Vice Chairman, Paul Cheong as Honorary Secretary, Haimwant Persaud as Treasurer and Dr. Natasha Gaskin-Peters as Corporate Coordinator.