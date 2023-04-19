Kanhai won Guyana’s first regional title 50 years ago

Congratulations and heartfelt thanks to skipper Leon Johnson for leading Guyana to its 13th Regional First-Class Championship.

The skipper said farewell in grand style just like Sir Clive Lloyd did in 1983 after winning the double the Shell Shield and the Geddes Grant Harrison Line competitions. Sir Clive never featured for Guyana again in first-class cricket.

Today Stabroek Sports will look back at the men that brought the bacon home for the land of the Majestic Kaieteur Falls 50 years ago in 1973.