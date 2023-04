Corn, Soya bean processing facilities to be completed within three months – Mustapha

The drying and storage facilities for corn and soya bean which are currently being constructed at Tacama Landing along the Berbice River are expected to be completed in the next two to three months.

This was disclosed by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha on Tuesday, during an outreach to Ann’s Grove, East Coast Demerara, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said.

The new facilities will provide employment opportunities and boost the nation’s food sector.