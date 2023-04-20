Diamond well to be operable within two weeks – DPI

Approximately 20,000 residents from Diamond to Prospect, East Bank Demerara, will soon benefit from an improved level of service and supply of potable water with the drilling of a well at Sixth Avenue, Diamond, the Department of Public Information (DPI) said yesterday..

The drilling of the 660 feet well by the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) is expected to be completed within two weeks.

Ten and six inches of PVC casings are to be installed within the well, DPI said.

During an inspection of the site yesterday, GWI’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Shaik Baksh said all efforts are being made for the well to be operable in a timely manner.

The team has been working tirelessly over the past few days to prepare the site for the re-sleeving of the well.

In addition, he noted that another well will be drilled at Diamond which will help to further improve the level of service for residents there and in surrounding areas.