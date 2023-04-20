1,400 graduate from Ministry of Human Services training

The largest group of graduates, totalling some 1,400 persons, recently graduated from the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security’s Women’s Innovation and Investment Network (WIIN) training, according to a release on Tuesday from the ministry.

The women from regions Three and Four, most of whom had no formal qualifications before starting the programme, are now formally accredited and on the path to gaining employment or starting their own business venture.

The release stated that the graduates, who included a handful of men, have completed training across nine courses including Child Care, Care for the Elderly, Graphic Design, Patient Care, Garment Construction, Television and Video Production, Microsoft Office Suite, Home Management, and Administrative Assistance.