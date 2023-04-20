Guyana, Costa Rica ministers of tourism sign letter of intent

Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce, Oneidge Walrond and Costa Rican Minister of Tourism, William Rodriguez Lopez yesterday signed a Letter of Intent and Collaboration, aimed at strengthening tourism partnerships between the two countries.

A release from the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce said that the signing took place yesterday morning at the minister’s office at the Costa Rican Tourism Board Building in San Jose.

The agreement covers institutional arrangements and an action plan for knowledge sharing, technical support and other areas of collaboration.

Walrond and Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority, Kamrul Baksh will be engaged in a series of meetings in the Central American country over the next three days, including discussions with the Director of Tourism Management and Certifications Department at the Costa Rican Tourism Board and the Director of Marketing at the Costa Rican Tourism Board.

The release said that tourism investment opportunities in Guyana and Costa Rica, and potential collaboration areas between the Tourism & Hospitality Association of Guyana (THAG) and The National Chamber of Tourism of Costa Rica (Canatur) are also part of the agenda.