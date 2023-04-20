Sports

DDL renews corner man role with GBA under Pepsi brand

Technical Director of the GBA, Terrence Poole MS, received the sponsorship for the GBA from Schemel Patrick, Brand Communications Manager of DDL as GBA’s Assistant Secretary/Treasurer, Seon Bristol and boxers, Alesha and Abiola Jackman look on. (Emmerson Campbell photo)
The Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) under its Pepsi brand renewed its sponsorship agreement with the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA) for the 12th year yesterday.

During a press briefing at DDL’s headquarters in Diamond, Schemel Patrick, Brand Communications Manager of the company presented a sponsorship cheque worth in excess of $1M to representatives of the association.

The kind gesture signaled the renewed partnership for DDL and the GBA for 2023 for the staging of Mike Parris U-16 programme first staged in 2011.

