Banks DIH on board inaugural Boyce and Associates Relay Festival

Athletes from the nation’s premier track and field clubs will be matching strides for lucrative cash prizes when the Boyce and Associates Relay Festival is staged on April 30 at the Police Progressive Youth Club ground, Eve Leary.

These and other details were disclosed yesterday during the formal launch of the inaugural event at the Banks DIH Limited Sports Club.

According to chief organizer, Colin Boyce, athletes are scheduled to get into the blocks from 13:00hrs for the fixture which will see fans witnessing 11 exciting relay races and four individual events.