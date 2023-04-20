Sports

Grandmaster Short plays unbeaten in simultaneous exhibition

His Excellency President Irfaan Ali, and Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley pose for a photo opportunity with British Grandmaster Nigel Short following the conclusion of a simultaneous exhibition at State House on Tuesday where Short played 20 local players and made short shrift of them defeating all and sundry ending with a 20-0 record. (Office of the President Photo)
His Excellency President Irfaan Ali, and Barbados’ Prime Minister Mia Mottley pose for a photo opportunity with British Grandmaster Nigel Short following the conclusion of a simultaneous exhibition at State House on Tuesday where Short played 20 local players and made short shrift of them defeating all and sundry ending with a 20-0 record. (Office of the President Photo)
By

Trending