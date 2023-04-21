Saturday evening with Comrade Corbin

In honour of the late SN columnist Arthur Allan Fenty, who authored a column on Fridays in this newspaper for 30 years, Stabroek News will be running some of his earliest contributions. Today’s article was first published on January 31, 2003.

I could only ask you, fans and foes alike, to believe me. But my piece, “Working with Comrade Corbin”, two Fridays ago, drew mighty interesting reviews – and significant recognition.

So, as promised last week, I return with a ray of hope, furtive expectations and many dreams to the subject of Robert Herman Orlando Corbin.

Funny, the two major reactions to the last piece were generally, that (1) Corbin will be elected People’s National Congress leader tomorrow and (2) though he has a wonderful opportunity to make a personal, even unprecedented political contribution to the healing and resurgence of this society, either he, himself, or his “leadership team? “will not allow R.H.O. Corbin to be different and therefore make a difference to the political culture of confrontation, contention and stagnation that has reduced this fine land to a society of relative hopelessness and a producer of minds and muscle for export through any type of migration.