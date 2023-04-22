The ‘One Guyana’ justification for the embrace of red is hollow

Dear Editor,

Much is being said and written about the sudden switch in loyalty and sides from green to red by the one-time mayor. Having seen the writing on the wall that she had lost popularity in her constituency and was therefore not of consequence any longer to green and around the horseshoe table, the switch to red was a means of staying alive and remaining relevant. The ‘One Guyana’ explanation rings hollow as a reason for embracing red.

She has brought nothing to the table except baggage, such as the parking meter fiasco now subject to legal proceedings, and her less than stellar performance as chief citizen, allowing a former town clerk to run rings around her and the city. Putting the former chief citizen back around the horseshoe table on the red side would be visionless and unmerited. Were that to happen it would further strengthen the claim, politics make strange bedfellows.

Sincerely,

Shamshun Mohamed