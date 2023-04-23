Permanent Secretary’s US visa has been revoked – sources

The US visa which Minis-try of Home Affairs Permanent Secretary, Mae Toussaint Jr. Thomas used to enter the country on her way to China has been cancelled by the authorities there, well-placed sources say .

After completing her trip to China, Thomas will be returning to Guyana via the United Kingdom and not the United States.

The cancellation of the visa will deepen the dilemma that the government faces as questions will mount as it relates to the confiscation of her cell phone by Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) officers of the Department of Homeland Security.