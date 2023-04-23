Poor service from NIS on my old age benefits

Dear Editor,

I would like to bring to your attention the poor service I have received from the NIS over the past 10 years. Despite making numerous queries, only a handful have received any attention, and this is only when they are published in your publication. I am grateful to SN for their coverage of these issues.

In February 2023, I changed my representative for receiving my old age benefits and submitted the required documentation via NIS WhatsApp. My representative signed the documents at the local office within 3-4 days, thanks to the hardworking staff manning the WhatsApp process. However, when I made a query, I was informed that NIS needed to complete another authorization for the process to be completed.

It is unacceptable that NIS takes two months to complete a process that can be done in less than 5 minutes. This raises concerns about the standard of service and where we are headed as a society. It is imperative that there is a comprehensive review of their standard of service, including timelines and constant failures. Heads must roll or stern disciplinary actions taken for changes to happen.

Therefore, I urge that NIS be investigated for their slothfulness, and appropriate action must be taken to improve their service. We cannot continue to tolerate such constant inefficiency from such an important institution. By the way, I have also noticed that the queries tab on their online portal has not had any tickets for a long time. What’s the use of this if there are no tickets available for long long periods.

Sincerely,

Name withheld

NIS # A – 7420474