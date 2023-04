The Ministry of Public Works has instructed Contractor, B. Harry Sawmill to remedy all defects in relation to work done in Wismar Street, Linden, Region 10 and to do so as soon as possible, in order to minimise the inconvenience to residents of the community.

A release yesterday from the Ministry of Public Works said that this is in accordance with item 25 of the contract document “Correction of Defects” signed with the Government of Guyana, through the Ministry of Public Works.