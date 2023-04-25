Father, son, relative gunned down in Trinidad’s Penal

(Trinidad Guardian) Homicide detectives are investigating four murders in Penal which occurred over the past 12 hours, including a triple murder.

Guardian Media understands hours ago Anand Kumar, 42, his son Kishore Kumar, 18, a labourer, and their relative Rolley Hosein, 26, were executed at their Mathura Street, Charlo Village home.

The men were asleep around 4 am when there was a knocking on the front door and a male voice reportedly shouted, “Police open the door!”

Two assailants wearing masks and a tactical uniform including a bullet proof vest with the markings “Police” are said to have broken down the door. They then ordered the male occupants out of the house and made them lie face down on the ground.

Shortly afterwards, several loud explosions were heard.

The two suspects were seen running from the scene.

About a month ago, another man—Narine Singh, who lived at the same address—was fatally shot through a window while he was on his bed with his wife.

Meanwhile, 28-year-old linesman Adesh Heeralal, of Wilson Road, Clarke Road was gunned down near his home last night.

Initial information is that around 7:45 pm someone Heeralal knew called out to him and he went to the front of his home.

His wife reports that some five minutes later she heard loud explosions. She said she saw her husband run a short distance and then collapse.

Together with her father-in-law, she took him to the Siparia Health Facility. Heeralal had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at 9:01 pm.

Two spent 9 mm casings and a projectile were found at the scene of the shooting.

Investigations are ongoing.