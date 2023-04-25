Athanaze eyeing runs, leadership knowledge in Tri-Series

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Alick Athanaze says he is relishing the opportunity to be among the runs again when his Team Weekes clash with high-flying West Indies Academy in the second match of the Headley Weekes Tri-Series. The 24-year-old left-hander was the leading scorer during the recently concluded West Indies Championship with 647 runs at an average of nearly 65, and will be leading Team Weekes when the contest gets underway at Coolidge Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

“I would definitely like to get some runs here. It’s another opportunity to put my name in the hat [for selection] again,” Athanaze said.

“I see cricket as bat and ball and as long as I keep following the same process, most of the times you will do well. “Cricket is also an up and down game but let’s see what happens in this game.”

Athanaze also led Windward Islands Volcanoes during the West Indies Championship, taking them within touching distance of the title before they were edged out by Guyana Harpy Eagles on the final day.

Volcanoes finished on 74.2 points, less than 10 points behind Harpy Eagles (84) in the five-round championship which became a two-team race late on.

Athanaze said along with scoring runs in the Tri-Series, he was also focussed on continuing to develop his leadership skills.

“It’s a good opportunity [to captain Team Weekes],” said Athanaze, who toured South Africa for the Test series last month but did not play.

“I see it as a role for the future and I normally do well when I have added responsibility so I think it can be a very good challenge.” Athanaze leads a Team Weekes side which includes Test players left-handed opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul, all-rounder Raymon Reifer, batsman Devon Thomas and left-arm spinner Veerasammy Permaul.

Brandon King, Keacy Carty and Dominic Drakes are all part of the West Indies white-ball setup, leaving Team Weekes well stacked in all areas.

“I think it’s a good mixture of boys,” Athanaze explained.

“They are the top performers [from the West Indies Championship] so we definitely have a good squad. They have been playing good cricket so it will be an exciting match.

“It’s good having [the experienced players] around to share all their knowledge [especially with] me in this new role at this level.”

WI Academy stunned a star-studded Team Headley by seven wickets in last week’s opener at Coolidge but Athanaze said he expected his side to be prepared for the challenge.

“We personally as a team we’re excited to play good cricket and seeing they (Academy) are playing good cricket, it’s more exciting for us. Now is the time for us to just keep our heads down and try to put on a good performance.”