Financial Intelligence officials here over Guyana’s bid to join Egmont Group

The Heads of two regional Financial Intelligence Units (FIUs) are here for a site visit on Guyana’s application to join the Egmont Group, an association of FIUs.

The Egmont Group facilitates and prompts the exchange of information among member FIUs and it would be important for Guyana to join as laundering and other financial crimes could be tackled more effectively.

The Group also provides FIUs with a platform to securely exchange expertise and financial intelligence to tackle money laundering, terrorist financing and associated crimes.