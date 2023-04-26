Guyana News

Financial Intelligence officials here over Guyana’s bid to join Egmont Group

From left are: Rommel St. Hill, Anti-Money Laundering/Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML/CFT) Officer attached to the Attorney General Chambers; Nigel Stoddard, Acting Director of the FIU, Trinidad and Tobago; Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC,; Matthew Langevine, Director of the FIU Guyana and Errol George, Director of the Financial Investigation Agency, British Virgin Islands. (Ministry of Legal Affairs photo)
The Heads of two regional Financial Intelligence Units (FIUs) are here  for a site visit on Guyana’s application to join the Egmont Group, an association of FIUs.

The Egmont Group facilitates and prompts the exchange of information among member FIUs and it would be important for Guyana to join as laundering and other financial crimes could be tackled more effectively. 

The Group also provides FIUs with a platform to securely exchange expertise and financial intelligence to tackle money laundering, terrorist financing and associated crimes.

