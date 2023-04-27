Reifer falls cheaply again but Surrey flourish through Geddes

GUILDFORD, England, CMC – Nico Reifer’s lean spell continued, the Barbadian right-hander failing for the second straight day despite Surrey’s positive second innings effort against Warwickshire.

At the close on day two on Wednesday at Woodbridge Road, the hosts were 127 for two, an overall lead of 118 runs heading into the penultimate day of the Second XI Championship fixture.

Captain Ben Geddes was unbeaten on 81 but the 22-year-old Reifer managed only 13, to follow up his first innings ‘duck’.

Earlier, Warwickshire converted their overnight 61 without loss into 231 all out, to lead Surrey by nine runs on first innings.

Opener Amir Khan, resuming the morning on 41, top-scored with 83 while wicketkeeper Chris Benjamin struck 51 and number nine Henry Brookes, a breezy 31 from 37 balls with three fours and a six.

Khan, a 17-year-old left-hander, struck a dozen fours in a fluent 145-ball knock which lasted just under 3-½ hours.

He put on 64 for the third wicket with Benjamin who faced 90 balls in just over two hours and counted seven fours.

Khan’s dismissal triggered a slide where six wickets tumbled for 36 runs, off-spinner Amar Virdi grabbing six for 49.

Batting a second time, Geddes led the way for his side in an innings so far lasting 129 balls in a shade over 2-½ hours and including 13 fours.

He put on 48 for the first wicket with 18-year-old Sheridon Gumbs (12) and 50 for the second with Reifer who spent nearly an hour at the crease before edging a forcing back foot drive at seamer Craig Miles, and falling to a catch at first slip.