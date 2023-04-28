Rain halts McKenzie’s flow in Tri-Series contest

(CMC) – Opener Kirk McKenzie made hay while the sun shone and cracked an even, unbeaten half-century for West Indies Academy before rain brought an early close against Team Weekes in the second match of the Headley-Weekes Tri-Series yesterday in Antigua.

The left-hander was on 50 not out and Kevin Anderson, a century-maker in the first match, was not out on seven, and the Academy were 89 for two, replying to Team Weekes first innings total of 401, before rain stopped play on the second day of the four-day, first-class match at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.

McKenzie struck eight fours from 80 balls in a shade over two hours at the crease and gave a bit of stability to the Academy top order in the face of Barbados Pride pacer Jair McAllister taking two for 21 from eight overs to set them back early.

McAllister bowled both Trinidad & Tobago Red Force opener Keagan Simmons and Windward Islands Volcanoes batsman Ackeem Auguste for seven and 21 respectively, and had the Academy wobbling on 59 for two.

McKenzie was just getting into the swing of things in the company of Anderson, sharing 30 unbroken for the third wicket, when the rain halted play about half-hour before tea.

Earlier, Guyana Harpy Eagles off-spinner Kevin Sinclair advertised his batting prowess, but he became the third Team Weekes batsman to fall short of the century mark, after they continued from their overnight total of 365 for seven.

Sinclair was bowled for a career-best 86 to become one of two wickets that left-arm Barbados Pride pacer Ramon Simmonds took off successive balls to bring the Team Weekes first innings to a close.

Not out on 52 overnight, Sinclair struck 12 fours and three sixes from 125 balls in 2-1/2 hours of batting, and he dominated a ninth wicket stand of 36 with pace bowling Harpy Eagles teammate Niall Smith that carried Team Weekes past 400 before Simmonds ended the fun.

According to a news brief from Cricket West Indies, Simmonds replaced hometown pacer Kelvin Pitman, who was injured on Wednesday and ruled out of the remainder of the match.

CWI indicated Pitman was under the care of their medical staff, and the swapping of the two players was in keeping with first-class playing rules and got the approval of the match officials.