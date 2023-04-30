Farfan and Mendes Guyana receives award for Lethem Solar Project

Farfan and Mendes Ltd, a provider of industrial equipment and supplies in Guyana, and Soventix Caribbean based in the Dominican Republic, a developer, and service provider of construction and other services for solar photovoltaic plants, have won an award for the Best Energy Storage Project for the Lethem Engineer-ing, Procurement and Construction (EPC).

A release from Farfan and Mendes said that this project consisted of a state-of-the-art hybrid system combining a solar photovoltaic plant, a battery energy storage system (BESS) and integrating them to the existing traditional generation systems. The release said that the award was presented by the Caribbean Renewable Energy Forum (CREF) at the 15th annual CREF in Miami on April 27th, 2023.