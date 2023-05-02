Letters to the Editor

Conscience should guide how this matter is dealt with

By

Dear Editor, 

The family is expecting compensation  but the investigation into his death found no one culpable and it seems only recommendations emanated to prevent a similar mishap recurring (SN April 29).  So what is the family to do and where does this leave them?  File a civil lawsuit?  That is costly and time consuming.   

It must be remembered a life was lost in the execution and performance of work duties.  Conscience should guide how this matter is dealt with going forward.  

Yours faithfully,

Shamshun Mohamed 

Trending