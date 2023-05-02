Dear Editor,

The family is expecting compensation but the investigation into his death found no one culpable and it seems only recommendations emanated to prevent a similar mishap recurring (SN April 29). So what is the family to do and where does this leave them? File a civil lawsuit? That is costly and time consuming.

It must be remembered a life was lost in the execution and performance of work duties. Conscience should guide how this matter is dealt with going forward.

Yours faithfully,

Shamshun Mohamed