GFF to honour 1987 footballers that did not abscond

By Charwayne Walker

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) says that it will honour those national footballers that returned to Guyana after participating in an Olympic Qualifier against Mexico in Los Angeles in 1987.

On November 20, 1987, a 26-member squad of 20 players and six officials, left Guyana to oppose Mexico in two matches of the Olympic Qualifying tournament.

The Guyana team lost the match 0-9 which was played December 2 in California, USA and 14 footballers from the 20 man squad defected some before and some after the match.