Gov’t is responsible for the care of the people —Says Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jnr., in relation to criticism of handling of CARIFTA Games fiasco

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport Charles Ramson Jnr., says that he does not take criticism personally but rather sees it as something that has to be addressed.

Ramson Jnr., was responding to the fact that the government criticized for its handling of the Athletics Association of Guyana, recent CARIFTA Games fiasco where the government was forced to step in and get the nation’s youth track and field athletes back home after participating in the 50th anniversary meet in The Bahamas.