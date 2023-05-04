Man, 65, for cross-country ExxonMobil protest walk

A 65-year-old Mahaicony man is set to walk across the country starting today in protest against Exxon Mobil; he seeks to garner the attention of the international community as he believes that the company needs to be held accountable on several issues.

Activist Ray Daggers will set off this morning from Crabwood Creek, Upper Corentyne. He will head across Georgetown and end at Charity, Essequibo.

Daggers, who is from Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara, told Stabroek News, that the walk is expected to take three weeks but that it will be worth it as he hopes to garner the full attention of the international community. Daggers said, that the country gave a foreign corporation the right to extract its minerals, “and in the process they destroy or pollute your atmosphere and environment, that is treason. I want to get that to the public.”