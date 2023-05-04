New Amsterdam man charged with fraud

A New Amsterdam man has been charged with fraud after falsely pretending he could secure bail for a prisoner on remand.

Eon Johnson, 30, of Lot 2135 Magnet Street, New Amsterdam, Berbice, appeared before Magistrate Rhondel Weever at the Georgetown Magistrates Court where three charges of fraud were read to him.

It is alleged that on March 29, 2023, at North Ruimveldt, Georgetown, he intended to defraud Phedra Pearson the sum of $600,000 by false pretending that he was in the position to secure High Court bail for her husband Royston Peniston who was on remand.