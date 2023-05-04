Tucville man remanded on robbery charge

A construction worker was remanded to prison yesterday on a charge of attempted robbery.

Keshawn Alexander, 25, of Lot 1 Tucville, Georgetown, appeared before Magistrate Rhondel Weever at the Georgetown Magistrates Court on May 03, to answer to the charge that was laid against him. It is alleged that on April 29, 2023, at Church Street, Georgetown while being in the company of another male, armed with a knife, he attempted to rob Geam Yam.

Police Prosecutor Joseph objected to bail on the grounds that Alexander was arrested by public spirited citizens who were alerted by the victim’s screams for help. Alexander was positively identified by Yam and while being under caution, may have admitted to the allegation. He also reportedly inflicted Yam with injuries to the lower abdomen.

Bail was denied by the Magistrate and the case was adjourned until May 31, 2023.