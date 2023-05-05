At 78, retirement for Pomeroon farmer Aileen Charles still not ‘on the cards.’

It may well be that the atmosphere that obtains at Wakapau in the Pomeroon River has not only ‘preserved’ Aileen Charles, but has also imbued her with an appetite for pursuits which ‘lesser’ women, indeed, lesser persons, would shy away from. At 78, she is a farmer though it may come as a surprise that she does not have too many years of farming under her belt.

Her career as a farmer began around three years ago, when she was seventy five. Almost half a century earlier she had become a single parent, a widow and her family’s sole breadwinner after her husband had died. At that juncture, she had been left to raise five children, two girls and three boys, possessed of little in the way of skills with which to join the ranks of the formally employed. Aileen’s endurance, she says was built on seizing opportunities when they came. One opportunity she recalls vividly was having to get into a canoe on Saturdays and traverse the Pomeroon River, selling Tibisiri craft to residents and business houses along the river.