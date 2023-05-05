Guyana News

Cyril’s upgrades its transportation fleet with cutting-edge communications technology

Cyril’s CEOs Mulshankar and Andrea Persaud along with Hubbcat’s CEO Alan Bates (at left)
Cyril’s CEOs Mulshankar and Andrea Persaud along with Hubbcat’s CEO Alan Bates (at left)
By

Cyril’s Transportation Service (CTS) has upgraded its communication system by embracing the cutting-edge communication device, Hubbcat RugGear RG360, powered by Digicel.

According to a press release from CTS, the RugGear RG360 is a rugged communication device designed for use in demanding environments, such as the transportation industry. The RugGear RG360 boasts several noteworthy features, including its push-to-talk capability, GPS tracking, rugged structure, 8 GB of internal storage, 3-inch touch display, 2MP resolution rear camera, Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as SMS, MMS, and email functions. The device is also resistant to dust and waterproof, making it even more reliable in harsh environments.

Trending