Cyril’s upgrades its transportation fleet with cutting-edge communications technology

Cyril’s Transportation Service (CTS) has upgraded its communication system by embracing the cutting-edge communication device, Hubbcat RugGear RG360, powered by Digicel.
According to a press release from CTS, the RugGear RG360 is a rugged communication device designed for use in demanding environments, such as the transportation industry. The RugGear RG360 boasts several noteworthy features, including its push-to-talk capability, GPS tracking, rugged structure, 8 GB of internal storage, 3-inch touch display, 2MP resolution rear camera, Wi-Fi, NFC, and Bluetooth connectivity, as well as SMS, MMS, and email functions. The device is also resistant to dust and waterproof, making it even more reliable in harsh environments.