A man who pleaded guilty to the charge of larceny has been sentenced to six months behind bars.

Philbert Cush, on Wednesday appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates Court before Magistrate Rhondel Weever where the charge of simple larceny was read to him.

According the evidence presented, the virtual complainant, Denise Hilliman, and Cush are known to each other. Hillman had asked the defendant to paint a door at her residence at Lot 11 Lamaha Park Squatting Area, Georgetown, which he agreed to.