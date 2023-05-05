Contrary to NIS, my payment is still not available

Dear Editor,

I am writing in regards to my letter dated April 23, 2023, where I expressed my concern about the non-availability of my NIS payment. I have read the response from NIS PRO in a letter to the editor dated April 30, 2023, which was published in the Stabroek News under the headline ‘This NIS payment is available.’

However, I am still facing issues with the availability of my payment as of date. My representative has informed me that it is still not available. I am left wondering what steps I should take next in this matter. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

Sincerely,

(Name and Address Withheld)