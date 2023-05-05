Sports

Bent Street, Kitty secure easy wins in ‘One Guyana’ Futsal

Part of the action between Bent Street (red) and Albouystown in the ‘One Guyana’ National Futsal Championship
Bent Street and Kitty recorded convincing victories when the ‘One Guyana’ National Futsal Championship continued on Thursday evening at the National Gymnasium, Mandela Avenue.

Bent Street downed Albouystown 3-0. Following a scoreless first half period, Sheldon Holder tallied a double in the 16th and 25th minute, whilst Adrian Aaron added to the score in the 29th minute.

Similarly, Kitty dismantled Alexander Village 5-0. Stephon Reynolds bagged a hat trick in the 9th, 14th, and 25th minute whilst Deon Alfred bagged a double in the 21st and 30th minute.

