The Guyana Olympic Association (GOA) recently presented assistance to the Guyana National Rifle Association to help offset expenses at the West Indies Full Bore Shooting Championship.

A team of snipers are set to represent Guyana at the May 7-14 event in Antigua.

Honorary Secretary of the Guyana NRA, Ryan Sampson noted that the Full-bore Team will be aiming to recapture the Short-Range Team Trophy, shot over 300, 500 and 600 yard ranges that they lost by one-point last year.