Massy Motors golf tournament tees off today

The Massy Motors 18-hole Medal Play Golf tournament is set for today at the Lusignan Golf Club on the East Coast of Demerara.

There will be a shot gun tee off at 12:30 hours as golfers battle for supremacy in the prestigious tournament sponsored by Massy, one of the oldest sponsor of golfing in Guyana.

Prizes will be awarded for the top three Net places as well as Best Net Front Nine, Best Net Back Nine, Overall Best Gross, Nearest to the Flag at Hole number 4 and Longest Drive at Hole Number Five.