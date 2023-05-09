Prashad wins Massy Motors golf tournament

Patrick Prashad reigned supreme in Saturday’s Lusignan Golf Club/Massy Motors Golf tournament at the East Coast Demerara-based facility.

With a handicap of 12, Prashad grossed 83 to end with a Net 71,winning the back nine against Mohanlall Dindanauth who settled for second with a gross 78. Avinash Persaud won the Best Gross and rounded off the podium with a Net 72 after grossing 75 and winning the back nine against Ravi Persaud.

Aasordeen Shaw won the Nearest to Pin while the longest drive was won by Dindanauth. The Best Net on the front nine was also won by Dindanauth with a score of 31 while Mike Mangal had the Best Net on the back nine with 34.

Sharing his view at the end of the tournament was Massy Motors’ Chief Executive Officer, Mahesh Shivraj who said, “Thanks to everyone for coming out and supporting the Massy Motors tournament. Massy has been with the Lusignan Golf Course for many years and we are optimistic that we will be able to continue that trend for the future. It is important that we support our club and take advantage of the good condition that the course is in. To the winners congratulations and to those that did not win, better luck next time.”

