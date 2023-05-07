Players return leadership group unopposed

ST JOHN’S, CMC – Cricketers in the Caribbean have given a huge vote of confidence to the leadership of the West Indies Players Association (WIPA), returning them all unchallenged to their posts at the annual general meeting on Friday in Antigua.

WIPA president Wavell Hinds, vice-president Nixon McLean, secretary Wayne Lewis, assistant secretary Liam Sebastien, and treasurer Ridley Jacobs will continue to lead the bargaining agent for the players in the Caribbean.

“I am honoured to be re-elected president of WIPA, and we are all grateful for the trust vested in us by our membership,” Hinds said in a news release.

“We will certainly continue to serve with diligence and commitment as we tackle the many challenges that surround the Caribbean and global cricket landscape, and we look forward to our members’ continued support and guidance at all levels.”

For Hinds, the former Jamaica captain and West Indies batsman, and Lewis, the former Jamaica opener, it is their sixth consecutive term unopposed.

It is the fifth successive term unopposed for McLean, the former Windward Islands and West Indies pacer, Sebastien, the former Windwards off-spin all-rounder, and Jacobs, the former Leeward Islands and West Indies wicketkeeper-batsman.

Following the election, Barbados and West Indies Women’s pacer Shakera Selman was appointed to be a non-elected member of the WIPA leadership group, the first time for a female member will formally serve in that role.

The annual general meeting also covered a range of matters, including negotiations between WIPA and Cricket West Indies, upcoming tournaments, player development, legal matters, finances, and international affairs.

Selman and West Indies Women’s teammate Anisa Mohammed were also elected to be members of the WIPA negotiating team, along with Windward Islands Volcanoes batsman Kavem Hodge and Barbados Pride pacer Keon Harding.